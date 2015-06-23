Excel Event: 20 Principles for Good Spreadsheet Practice from the ICAEW, one year on

20 Principles for Good Spreadsheet Practice from the Institute of Charterered Accounts in England and Wales (ICAEW).
I was part of the committee that produced the 20 principles which were launched at an event at Chartered Accountants' Hall in Central London last June.
Well, the principles have been out "in the wild" for a year now and the ICAEW are holding another event to look at how it is being used.
The event is being held at the same location on 8th July 2015 and will offer the opportunity to not only hear about practical experience of applying the principles and Microsoft's plans for Excel, but also from world-renowned researcher into spreadsheet controls, Professor Ray Panko of the University of Hawaii.
There's also a drinks reception afterwards so maybe we could meet up too.
You can find out more, and book your place at the link below:
http://www.icaew.com/events/2015/july/titfsem150708-twenty-principles-for-good-spreadsheet-practice
I hope to see you there.
This is an excellent and important list. With the shift towards using Excel as a database, recent enhancements such as tables, table relationships and PowerPivot, I would like to see the list also prioritize the use of named ranges and table locations in formulas, normalizing data in tables with analysis done in pivot tables and or PowerPivot.ReplyDelete
great postReplyDelete
