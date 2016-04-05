ICAEW Spreadsheet Capability Framework - your opinions?

An important piece of work that the committee has been working on is what we are (currently) calling the Spreadsheet Capability Framework.
This document is intended to provide a reference point that spreadsheet users, employers and job applicants can use to discuss and assess competence in spreadsheet use - beyond glib phrases on a CV, such as "proficient with Excel".
Given the authorship of the framework, it is obviously primarily aimed at those in the finance field, so apologies to my non-accountant readers.
The framework has now reached the stage where we are actively seeking opinions outside the committee.
To this end my colleague, David Lyford-Smith has posted a copy of the document to the ICAEW's IT-Counts website, where your comments would be greatly appreciated.
If you would like to read the framework document and/or add your opinions to the debate, please use the following link:
http://www.ion.icaew.com/itcounts/post/Spreadsheet-Capability-Framework---exposure-draft-seeking-your-comments
Whereas comments on my blog are always welcome, and will be passed on, I would recommend commenting on the IT Counts post instead to contribute to the wider debate.
