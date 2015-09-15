Excel and Business Intelligence

In my view, much of the case for specialist Business Intelligence Software is more a case for structure and control in business reporting, rather than proving that we are all using the wrong software.
You can see more discussion on this in an earlier post:
http://www.notjustnumbers.co.uk/2015/07/is-excel-error-prone.html
I thought this week, that I would share with you a recent article on the website of Investech.com that gathers the views of 27 Excel experts on the subject, including a few names you might recognise, such as Chandoo, Mynda Treacy and myself. Unfortunately, you can tell by the brevity of my comments that they caught me at a busy time!
27 MICROSOFT EXCEL EXPERTS PREDICT THE FUTURE OF EXCEL IN BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE
If you enjoyed this post, go to the top of the blog, where you can subscribe for regular updates and get two freebies "The 5 Excel features that you NEED to know" and "30 Chants for Better Charts".
No comments:
Post a Comment